GREENVILLE — Murray Odell Whitson, 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Murray was a faithful charter member of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, originally located in Paradise, and then moved to Greenville. He served as a deacon and a choir director during those many years in the church. He served in the U.S. Army for two years in Fort Knox and then Fort Hood in Texas. Murray became a corporal while in the service.
His work history includes four years with the state of Kentucky. After that, he went to work in the grocery store business with a starting salary of 90 cents an hour. He began loading box cars and ended his career as a truck driver. He retired from Super Valu after 35 years and 5 months of dedicated service. Murray enjoyed staying in contact with his friends at Super Valu. Our father’s strong work value was passed along to his three children. Murray was a huge fan of Southern Gospel music. He began with the Junior Quartet at Paradise Baptist Church, singing bass at the age of 14. He was the bass singer in the following groups: Golden Airs, Glory Landers, Rangers, The Lifters and the Spiritual Echoes until the age of 75. Murray had been retired for 25 years since June 1995. He enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Mayhugh Whitson, his wife of 64 years; daughter and son-in-law Terry and Phyllis Maples of Midlothian, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law Eric and Darlene Raymer of Bowling Green; and son Keith Whitson of Greenville; four beloved grandchildren, Emily Hawkins, and her husband, Evan, of Midlothian, Virginia, Aaron Buckman, and his wife, Karen, of Louisville; Thomas Buckman of Bowling Green and Justin Maples of Charlotte, North Carolina; along with three great-grandchildren, Mallory and Meredith Hawkins and Lincoln Buckman. Our love for you will live in our hearts forever. You were a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and shall be greatly missed by your family and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Tim Adcock officiating and Bro. Chris Caskey assisting. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Online memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented