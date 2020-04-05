Murray Oldham Hale, 91, of Owensboro, went to his heavenly home April 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 13, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Elizabeth Oldham and John M. Hale.
Murray loved his family, friends and enjoyed all family gatherings. He was a coach and advocate for youth baseball, worked at the U.S. Post Office for 37 years and was a Mason for 70 years. Murray was a builder and active in real estate throughout his life. He was a member at First Baptist Church, where he participated in the Maverick Sunday School Class and lived his faith daily. Murray was a regular at the Hardee’s breakfast group and frequented McDonald’s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Virginia Gillim and Betty Sue Yeiser; and a brother, Arthur Lewis Hale.
Murray is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Lynn Hicks Hale; sons Jeff A. (Bernie) Hale and Todd O. (Nancy) Hale; daughter Cindy L. (Stuart) Anderson; six grandchildren, Madison L. Hale, Megan P. Hale (Taylor) Hawkes, Connor O. Hale, Alexandra L. Anderson (Alex) Jagoe, Hunter B. Hale and Erin K. Anderson; his beloved pet, Maggie Jo; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Murray will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the caregivers at the Heartford House.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
