HARNED — Myra Leigh Tobin, 81 of Harned, died April 29, 2021, at the Albert B. Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. She was a retired insurance executive with Marsh and McLennan in New York City and a member of Harned United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three sisters, Linda Schrecker, Jonell Tobin and Terri Tabor.
Service: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harned United Methodist Church in Harned under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Harned United Methodist Church.
