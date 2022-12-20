LIVERMORE — Myrl Lawrence, 94, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Retha Myrl Holder was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Livermore to the late James and Grace Brown Holder and was married to Edward B. Lawrence. Myrl was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and sisters.
In addition to her parents, Myrl was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Edward “Eddie” Lawrence, who died June 13, 1997, and by her son, James “Bubby” Lawrence, who died March 1, 2000.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie Humphrey (Robert Earl) of Livermore; four grandchildren, Doug Humphrey (Rachel), Mark Humphrey, Anthony Lawrence, and Teresa Embry (Fred); six great-grandchildren, Bailey Troutman (Hunter), Parker Humphrey, Mindy Lawrence, Lindsey Lawrence, Elyssa Lawrence, and Trevor Lawrence; four great-great-grandchildren, Keelin Lawrence, Bentley Lawrence, Josslyn Troutman, and Kash Troutman; and four sisters, Betty Gross of Livermore, Lois Goforth, Joyce Walker, and Nancy Mansfield, all of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Myrl’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home in Livermore.
Myrl’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Myrl Lawrence family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
