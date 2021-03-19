Myrle Partridge Jr., 90, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehab Center in Owensboro. He was born June 5, 1930, to the late Myrle Sr. and Anna Partridge. Myrle was retired from Whirlpool after 30 years of service and was a Mason in Owensboro. He served in the U.S. Air Force in 1951.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lanita Stewart Partridge, who passed May 18, 2010; his sister, Lila Jean Partridge, who passed Feb. 28, 2017; and his granddaughter, Lucretia Partridge, who passed Nov. 13, 2001.
Survivors include his son, Myrle Partridge III and his wife, Diana, of Henderson; and his daughter, Vivian Partridge of Owensboro.
The memorial service with limited attendance will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Dr. Claudia Ramisch officiating. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or memorial service for Mr. Partridge shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Myrle Partridge Jr. may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
