RUMSEY — Myrlene Wilson, 82, of the Rumsey, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Riverside Manor Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.
Myrlene Jolly was born March 13, 1939 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Waymon and Emily Josephine Shelton Jolly. She was married to Jasper Andy Wilson, Jr. April 21, 1956. Myrlene earlier worked at the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun, retired from the Carmel Home in Owensboro and was a member of Daystar Worship Center in Bremen. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Myrlene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jasper Andy Wilson, Jr., who died Dec. 24, 2013; two great granddaughters, Kadance Ruthann Holskey and Avery Renee Reynolds and by a great grandson, Bryce Sosh.
Survivors include three sons, Keith Wilson of Rumsey, Kevin Wilson of Sacramento and Mark Wilson (Gail) of Calhoun; a daughter, Gale Harberson (Ronnie) of Rumsey; 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the The Rev. Donnie Neal and Donovan Kirtley officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Myrlene’s family from 5-7 p.m. Friday and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Myrlene’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Myrlene Wilson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
