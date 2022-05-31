Myrna Elaine Atherton, 58, of Owensboro, died Monday, May 23, 2022.
Survivors: mother, Barbara Atherton; children, Stormy (Kara) Jones and Laura (Jeremy) Edelen; and siblings, Rebecca Frisby and Paul Atherton.
Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
