Myrtle Annette Strelsky, 85, of Owensboro died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at her home. Annie was born on Oct.14, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Clarence and Mary Ruth (Masters) Burks. She was retired from UniFirst Corporation.
In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her siblings, Louis Smith, Tommy Burks, Elnora Young, Mary Louise Conrad, and Sylvia Burks; and a daughter, Paula Renfrow.
Survivors include her daughters, Darlena Mattingly and Carla Case (Paul); five grandchildren, Nina Renfrow, Candace Cegielski, Ashley Case, Tara Roberts, and Nathan Mattingly; and several great grandchildren.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Sorgho Baptist Cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
