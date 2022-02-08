CENTRAL CITY — Myrttie Sue Flener, 80, of Central City, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Flener was born May 15, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Crossing Holiness Church, where she was also a Sunday School teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Normon Flener; parents, Warren and Lottie Miller Beasley; daughter, Beth Flener; and sons-in-law, Bobby Ferguson and Wayne Napier.
She is survived by her daughters, Doris K. Ferguson and Gay Napier, both of Central City, and Fay (Frankie) McEuen of Midland; grandchildren, Tiffany (James) Ingram, Justin (Tiffany) Napier, Frankie Lane (Britni) McEuen, Jessie (Holly) McEuen, and David Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Robinson, Lauren Ingram, Ali Napier, Jake Napier, Alexis McEuen, Sarah McEuen, and Eli McEuen; brothers and sisters, Sondal Flener, Locky (Goldie) Beasley, Arlene (Eddie) Walker, and Tomma (Cindy) Beasley; in-laws, Doris Johnson, Linda Whitehouse, Denzil (Sandy) Flener, Wendell (Linda) Flener, Sue (Harold) Hardison, Stevie (Kaye) Flener, and Barbara (Bill) Penrod; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Jerry Wayne Whitehouse officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
