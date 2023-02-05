HARTFORD — Nada Mae Dockery, 73, of Hartford, Kentucky passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, at Ohio County Healthcare with her family by her side. She was born March 3, 1949, in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Arvin Stevens and Florence Saling Stevens. Mrs. Dockery retired after 20 years from Hardee’s in Beaver Dam and was a member of Hartford Christian Church.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Bolin and a brother, Ernie Stevens.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Jackie Dockery of Hartford; son, Larry Hoover of Hartford; four stepdaughters, Tracy (Phillip) Dye of Horse Branch, Amy (Chris) Huff of Horse Branch, Tara Dockery (Chris Brooks) of Calhoun and Erica (Jeremy) Taylor of Rosine; 15 grandchildren, Danielle (Derek) Everly, Chris Baize, Thomas Hoover, Derek Hardin, Tyler (Mikatlyn) Dye, Hunter Dye, Christopher (Simone) Huff, Isaac Huff, Alyssa (Steven) Reeves, Hannah (Taylor) Aldridge, Taylor Dye, Chevy Dockery, Jayme Huff, Jack Huff and Emmalee Huff; and several great grandchildren; five brothers, Bill (Louise) Stevens of Rockport, Roy (Lana) Stevens of Rockport, Kent (Norma) Stevens of McHenry, David Stevens of Graham and Brent (Jean) Stevens of Newburgh, Indiana; a sister, Linda Blanchard of Beaver Dam; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with her brother, Brent Stevens, officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mrs. Dockery’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Nada Mae Stevens Dockery at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
