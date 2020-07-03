BELTON — Nadine Alvonda Whitney, 72, of Belton, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10:09 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Mrs. Whitney was born June 6, 1948, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Forest Oak Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Dukes; sister Ann Wood; and brother Tony Bilyue.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie Whitney; son Keith (Sonya) Whitney; daughter Jaclyn (Casey) Willoughby; and grandchildren Madison Willoughby and Audrey Willoughby.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Tom Carroll officiating. Burial in Wyatts Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
