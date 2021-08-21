LIVERMORE — Nadine Baldwin, 90, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Alma Nadine Davis was born July 25, 1931, in Livermore to the late George Robert and Bertha Ann Richardson Davis.
Nadine retired as a cook from Livermore School, earlier worked at several other area restaurants and was well known for her yeast rolls. She was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church, where she was known both for her beautiful singing voice and her abilities in playing the piano, organ and other instruments. Nadine was a great storyteller, and her greatest joy was raising her children and spending time with them and her many grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Baldwin; by four brothers, Martin Eugene Davis, Ellis Ray Davis, Theodore “Buddy” Davis and Winfred “Wimpy” Davis; and by seven sisters, Nelda Christine Davis, Nancy Caroline Davis, Martine Smith, Bertha “Sis” Dickerson, Lucy McCoy, Doris “Judy” Kassinger and Juanita Kassinger.
Survivors include three sons, Tony Baldwin (Grace Frizzell) and Chester Baldwin (Connie), both of Livermore and Jon Baldwin (Tammy) of Pensacola, Florida; two daughters, Becky Case (James) of Livermore and Patty Grant (Ron) of Beaver Dam; 22 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John Davis of Bloomington, Indiana; a sister, Joyce Willis (Glen) of Livermore; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Nadine’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Nadine’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Nadine’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the love and kindness shown to their mother by all the caring staff at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The Nadine Baldwin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
