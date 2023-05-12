HARDINSBURG — Nadine Galloway, 91, of Westview, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Bee Hive Homes in Georgetown, Indiana. She was a member of Kingswood Wesleyan Church and a retired Special Education teacher with the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors: sons, Ronnie Galloway, Michael Galloway, and Neal Galloway; brother, Lowell Whitworth; and sister, Linda Hardin.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kingswood Wesleyan Church.
