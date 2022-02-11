Nadine Gray, 83, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 16, 1938, in Caldwell County to the late Curtis and Alta Mae Morse Crenshaw. Nadine was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church and was a retired bus driver with the Owensboro Transit System and loved driving for the city and meeting and talking to all the friends she made. She also had been a school bus driver for a number of years prior to that. Nadine loved singing and listening to gospel music, especially The Gaithers. She was also a very supportive pastor’s wife to her husband of 54 years, Bro. L. C. Gray, who passed away on August 2, 2009. Nadine was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Gray in 2004.
Surviving is two daughters, Rhiannon Gray of Owensboro and Anita Wilson and husband Matt of Henderson; two grandsons, Kenny Rager and wife Taran of Elizabethtown and Nicholas Adams of Princeton; and four great-grandchildren, Gracie, Hope, Joy Kate, and Nehemiah Rager, all of Elizabethtown.
Services for Nadine will be at noon on Monday, February 14, at Crosspointe Baptist Church with burial following in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until noon on Monday at Crosspointe.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crosspointe Baptist Church Building Fund, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
