Nadine I. Roberts, 92, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Owensboro Center. She was born June 19, 1927, in Stanley to the late Eugene and Ethel Forister Iglehart. She worked as an administrative assistant at Hermitage Manor Nursing and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Nadine enjoyed volunteering at Owensboro Mercy Health Park.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Roberts; son Chuck Roberts; sisters Clara Bell, Anna Jean Rowland, Geneva Goetz, and Elinor Sipes; and a brother, Roger Iglehart.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry (Alan) Rafferty and JoAnn Richardson; two grandchildren, Charlie Rafferty and Diane Covetts; six great-grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Avery, Emily, Madison and Nathan; sisters Juanita Rains, Betty Cecil, Paddy Settles; and special friends, Debra Dugger and Gerren Dugger.
A family gathering will be after 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cowboy's Church, 5760 U.S. 60 West, Owensboro. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kentucky Children's Baptist Home, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
