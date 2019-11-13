Nan L. Heisler Davis, 101, passed away peacefully at her home in Owensboro on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born in Daviess County on July 25, 1918, to the late Henry and Stella Heisler and was the oldest of six children.
Nan devoted herself to being a full-time wife, mother and homemaker after several years working at Ken-Rad. Later in life, she worked at the Owensboro High School cafeteria. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and a former member of Walnut Street Baptist Church. In these churches, she was a longtime young women's Sunday school teacher, worked in the church kitchen, was a greeter and helped in the church nursery. She also participated in missions organizations.
Nan and her husband were members of Kentucky Wesleyan College's All American Club, were Panther fans and enjoyed trips on the Panther Express bus with other fans. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. Her family and friends will always remember her sewing and cooking skills. She loved holidays, celebrations and family gatherings. Having her children and their families visit were special times for her.
Along with her parents, Nan was preceded in death by her husband, J. Pascal Davis, who passed away in 2000; two sisters, Henrietta Heisler Harrison and Libby Heisler Ayer (Hugh Mason); a niece; and several nephews.
She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Dillard (Jim) of Owensboro and Kay Gaidmore (Jerry) of Milford, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Kelly Gaidmore (Quinn Bagola), Jay Gaidmore (Amy), Davis Dillard (Valerie) and Brandon Dillard (Kelly); great-grandchildren Bradlee Valandra, Max Gaidmore, Matthew Rigsby, Kelsey Ballard (Jordan), Christian Dillard, Mark Dillard, Cara Dillard and Michael Dillard; two great-great-grandchildren, Kiah Hill and Kaiden Hill; one sister, Jane Heisler Tong of Evansville, Indiana; and two brothers, Robert Heisler of Owensboro and Gene Heisler of Calhoun.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church's The Big Missions Offering, 4950 SR 56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented