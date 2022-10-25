Nancy A. Walker, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. She was born April 21, 1936, in Owensboro to the late Charles David and Rhoda Henrietta Bruner. Nancy taught Sunday School continuously for 32 years at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. She moved to Third Baptist Church in the 1980s and continued to teach first-grade Sunday school for many years. She retired after 21 years from the Owensboro School System where she was a teacher at Seven Hills and at Estes Elementary Schools.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Dale Walker, June 26, 2022; a brother, Mike Bruner; and a grandson, David Anderson.
Survivors include her son, Mike Walker (Elaine) of Bowling Green; two daughters, Laurie Turner (John) of Owensboro and Amy Susan Anderson (Rodney) of Loganville, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Michael, Silas, Colleen, Jake, and Laura; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Tom Bruner of Tennessee, and Archie Hamilton, Jr. of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented