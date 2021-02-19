FORDSVILLE — Nancy A. Willis, 65, of Fordsville, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a CNA at Professional Care Nursing Facility.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Willis Sr.; sons Ronald Dee Willis II and Adam Wayne Willis; brother Jerry McStoots; and sister Aileen Tichenor.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Hopewell Cemetery, Caneyville. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
Expressions of sympathy: Donations to the charity of your choice in her name.
Commented