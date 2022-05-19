Nancy Adino Pearson, 77, of Owensboro passed away May 9, 2022, in her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Legazpi City, Bicol Region, Albany, Philippines June 15, 1944, to Basillano Adino and Rosario Jadie.
Nancy was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and gentle caretaker to many other family members. She was Catholic and a member of St. Pius Tenth Church. She was a licensed cosmetologist in the Philippines as well as the United States. Nancy enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, and training in martial arts, which she started at an early age. She and her husband, Don, owned and operated the Hawg Holler leather shop together for over 20 years, where her passions were crafting clothing from leather. She enjoyed traveling the world, including traveling by motorcycle.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Purificion Biscotti, Imelda Adino, Pamplona Adino, and Vecinte Adino.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 42 years, Don Pearson; children, Rodel Pearson, Bazellano Donald Pearson, and Maria Pearson; stepson, Bryan Pearson; grandchildren, Bryan Pearson, Jr., Bryce Pearson, Gabriel Pearson, Shanel Benjamin, Alvin Benjamin, Jr., and Koleo Lewis; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Pearson; niece, Jonaliza Pierce; great-niece and nephew, Katy and Jacob; and a host of family and friends.
Private services were performed.
Care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented