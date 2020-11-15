Nancy Ann Frazier, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 29, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Augustus and Maggie Douglas Green. Nancy enjoyed being around all her grandchildren, family and friends. She had a deep love and passion for the Lord and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Frazier; five brothers, William D. Green, Leroy Green, Edward Green, William A. Green and James Green; and sister Minnie Willingham.
Nancy is survived by her son, Kevin Green (Kathy Campbell), and daughter, Leeandrea Green, both of Owensboro; godson Shaiquan Frazier of Louisville; two sisters, Sally Sanders of Owensboro and Mary Jo Frazier of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Taylor Leblanc of Knoxville, Tennessee, Tre Greer, Miya Greer, Kelondra Greer, C.J. Greer, Kevon Green and Keshaunia Green, all of Owensboro; one great-grandchild, Dailo Leblanc of Knoxville, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and assumed many kids she called her grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will also be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Nancy Frazier Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
