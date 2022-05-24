LIVERMORE — Nancy Ann Hicks 87, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday at her home, surrounded by her loved ones and under the care of Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice. Nancy Ann Dillender was born October 18, 1934, in Muhlenberg County, to the late Frank and Ovie Elizabeth Blades Dillender, was married to Royce G. Clark, until his death on December 10, 1980, and was later married to Clyde Douglas Hicks, until his death on February 13, 2020. Nancy was a homemaker and member of Richland Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling and was a long-time member of the Tuesday Night Owls and the Thursday Morning Ladies Bowling Leagues. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her furry companions, Hotdog, Noodle, Rosie and Beefie.
Survivors include a daughter, Nila Edge of Owensboro; two step sons, Dwayne Hicks (Lisa) and Wendell Hicks (Jackie), both of Livermore; two step daughters, Connie Moore of Island and Carol Ann Hicks of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Tom Edge (Tara) of Edgewood, Kentucky, and Nancy Edge of Livermore; seven step grandchildren; two great grandchildren, Royce Edge and Grayson Edge; four step great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Townsley of Beaver Dam; a great niece, Carolyn Townsley of Beaver Dam; and her extended family, Jessica, Dallas and Khylie Hamilton of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Nancy’s family from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
Nancy’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 3 p.m.. Monday.
The Nancy Ann Hicks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky, 42327.
