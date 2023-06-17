Nancy Ann Marsh, 79, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 13, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Omar and Stella Helm Marsh. She spent her formative years in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Nancy was a faithful member of Whitesville Christian Church where she served as a board member and a Sunday school teacher for 50 years. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. Nancy retired from General Electric in 1997 after 35 years of service with the company.
Nancy loved her Lord and church. She was happiest spending time in her garden or being “Nana” to her nieces, nephews, and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella Helm Clark, Elmo Clark, and Omar Marsh; sisters, Bettie Pierson and Mary Lou Bohler; brother, James Marsh; and nieces, Sandra Amon and Debbie Stone.
She is survived by a sister, Barbara Boyle of Huntsville, Alabama; loving nieces and nephews, Terry Sheehan of Maryland, Dawn Marsh of Florida, James Marsh, Jr. (Lynn) of Owensboro, Esther Haug of South Dakota, Cheryl Colerick of Colorado, Delbert Bohler, Jr. of Colorado, Cristin Wetherbee (Jon) of Alabama, and Cathryn Tupy of Owensboro; along with many great-nieces and nephews including, Allen and Adam Marsh, Dustin Ewing, and Connor, Abigail, and Levi Wetherbee.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Whitesville Christian Church in Whitesville, with Rev. Brian Hedges officiating. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Whitesville Christian Church, P.O. Box 81, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
