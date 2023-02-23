Nancy Ann Mayes Clark, 72, of Owensboro, having lived happily on her family farm for over 60 years, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 11, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Virgil and Lillian Hurst Mayes. Nancy retired from Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital after 24 years as an admissions clerk. She also was a beautician having worked for Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory for many years. Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren and adored her sisters and her dogs. She also enjoyed going to the beach, working in her yard, and horse racing.
Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, James G. “Jim” Clark, June 23, 2008.
Surviving are her children, James H. “Jimmy” Clark (Bridgett Whalen), Stacy L. Clark, Justin D. Clark, and Jaime I. Clark, all of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Katelynn Clark, Addison Clark, and Onyx Sprague, all of Owensboro; three step-grandchildren, Chloe, Emma, and Ethan Whalen, all of Tell City, Indiana; three sisters, Pat Barrera of Arcadia, Florida and Owensboro, Linda Mattingly (Clarence) of LaGrange, and Carol Phillips (Mark) of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Glenn Funeral and Crematory. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Daviess County. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Nancy Clark, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
