Nancy Ann (McPherson) Ray, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on February 1st, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Nancy was born on June 8th, 1950, the youngest of 12 children to Thomas Furman McPherson and Hallie Curtis McPherson.
Nancy attended Saint Stephen Cathedral as a girl, and her faith was always a guiding force in her life. After graduating from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1968, she worked for many years at the local hospital. Nancy loved playing games like BINGO, Scrabble, and Yahtzee. To say that her family and friends will miss her greatly is an understatement. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Nancy touched the lives of so many, and made everyone she knew feel so important and special. She loved caring for others, and her compassion and understanding was felt by everyone she met. Throughout her life, Nancy was devoted to helping others and spreading positivity. Her indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persevere in the face of many struggles. She inspired everyone around her to smile a little more, stress a little less, and love a lot harder.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Ross Allen Ray, and seven siblings, John “Billy” William McPherson, Mary Helen Clark, James Arnold “Jimmy” McPherson, Nina Marie McClain, Joseph “Jackie” Franklin McPherson, Joan Montgomery, and Thomas “Pete” Furman McPherson, Jr.
Nancy is survived by four children, Kimberly Regina (Barr) Hall (Michael), Kelly Jean Cunningham, Daniel Reed Cunningham, and Ross Aaron Ray; two sisters, Mary Rose Domalewski and Marian “Monnie” Cecelia Davis (Bob); two brothers, Joseph “Tony” Anthony McPherson (Marianne) and Robert “Bobby” Lee McPherson (Sharon); eight grandchildren, Jamon Guy DeLacey, Conner William DeLacey, Alysiah Starr Cunningham, Emily Anna Cunningham, Ethan Ross Cunningham, Allison Kimberly Woolley, Rebecca Nichole Woolley, and Douglas Sean Woolley; seven great-grandchildren, Jordan, Luke, Hannah, Madison, Isabella, Astraya, and Jaxon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
{span}Service will be on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory (519 Locust Street Owensboro, KY 42301). Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. {/span}
Nancy will be missed, but never forgotten. Forever, in our hearts.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ray. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Nancy Ann (McPherson) Ray and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented