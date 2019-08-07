Nancy Brown Clark passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She is already dearly missed by her many family members and friends.
Nancy was a Life Master in the world of contract bridge and truly a master of life. She was a major force in building the success of Gene’s Health Foods where she created the renowned tuna salad recipe that is still served there today. She previously held the position of director of volunteer services at Mercy Hospital for 14 years.
Nancy graduated from St. Francis Academy in Owensboro. Guided by her faith, she always placed the happiness of others ahead of her own. She considered raising her large family her greatest accomplishment. Her laughter, hugs and exceptional caring made her everything a mother should be.
Nancy was one of eight children born to Ruby and Anthony Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; sisters Ann Brown, Dorothy Day, Jean Straney and Betty Hicks; and brothers Tony Brown and George “Dubby” Brown.
She is survived by one sister, Barbara Marcinkowski; sons Steve Clark (Ronsonlyn) and Chris Clark (Wende); daughters Wynter Keller, Leslie Phelps (Dennis) and Kellie Von Schipmann; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation on Friday will be after 8:30 a.m. at Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Owensboro Autism Network, 2400 Friendship Drive, Suite B, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Nancy’s family wishes to give special thanks to caregivers Susan Hall, Stacy Haley, Sharon Ellis, Joyce Stephens, and the hospice care team who together showed remarkable compassion while bringing sunshine and comfort to our beloved mother.
