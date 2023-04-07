Nancy Carbon McHenry, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home. She was born July 25, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Helen Harris and Adolph Carbon. Nancy retired from Davco Rest Home after 40 years of dedicated service working anywhere from cook to an administrator. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church until her illness.
Nancy had many titles, Nan Nan, Momma, Grandma, Granny, and GranGran, just to name a few. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with; she will be missed by her family, friends, and church family. She loved spending time with her grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, and nephews. Nancy loved playing cards, talking, and helping anyone who asked. She loved all who came to visit her.
Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Clark McHenry, and her brothers, James Roher and Eddie Carbon.
She is survived by her five children, Teresa Carbon Harris, Lynn Carbon Winstead, Aaron (Boo) Carbon, and Tishna Hanley, all of Owensboro, and Brandon Hanley of Arlington, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Myong) Carbon of Macon, Georgia and William (Shelia) Harris of Harker Heights, Texas; six sisters, Barbara Carbon, Johnie (Raymond) Watson, Kathy Calhoun, Patricia Calhoun, Lisa (Kenny) Bass, and Kim (Greg) Harris; a host of nieces and nephews; and her bonus sisters, Mary Alice Durr, Diane Bibbs, Valene Durr, and Charolette Lawton Leong.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Nancy Carbon McHenry
