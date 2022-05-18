Nancy Chappell, 75, of Owensboro went to be with her Savior Monday, May 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born June 22, 1946, to the late Joseph and Edwina Simmons Calhoun as one of twelve children. Raised on a farm, Nancy grew up with an excellent work ethic. She worked in food service and retired from Morrison’s Café at the hospital. Nancy was a faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church and loved to talk to others about the goodness of God in her life. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and listening to country and gospel music on YouTube. Most of all, Nancy loved her family, especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Memaw”.
In addition to her parents, Nancy also was preceded in death by her husband, William Wilford Chappell in 2002, and six siblings, Hank, Bill, Jim, and David Calhoun, and Patricia Greenwell, and Margaret Gaddis.
Those who remain to honor and cherish her memory include her daughter, Tonya Boling, and husband, Edward, of Louisville; son, Jeff Chappell, and wife, Kassandra, of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Aaron Priest (Kari), Matthew Priest, Abigail Chappell, Allison Chappell, and Avery Chappell; two great-grandchildren, Austin and Abigail Carpenter; siblings, Martha Wurth, Dolores Roberts (Sherman), Tom Calhoun (Barbara), Donnie Calhoun, and Darlene Lemaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial next to her husband will be the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences and memories for Nancy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
