Nancy E. Robertson Uhde, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana. She was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Hayward Blu Robertson and Elizabeth Payne Robertson. Nancy graduated from Reitz High School and was of the Catholic faith. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and great-aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Kevin Uhde and Doug Uhde, and sisters, Joyce Robertson and Martha Elliott.
Survivors include a daughter, Alicia Wolff; son, Tim Uhde; grandchildren, Brian Uhde, Jonathan Uhde, Jacob Uhde, Rocker Uhde, Chaffee Uhde, Tamara Sisco, Chris Wolff, and Logan Wolff; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janeth Miller, Bunnie Fleming, Mary Robertson, Debby Turner, and Donna Hays; brothers, Steve Robertson, Richard Robertson, and Paul Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
