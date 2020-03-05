HAWESVILLE — Nancy Evelyn Storm Powers, 95, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Chambers on Feb. 16, 1925, to the late Walter and Elma Rice Storm. Nancy was a member of Blackford Baptist Church. She worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., taught school, was a tower operator for the Division of Forestry and farmed with her husband. Her hobbies included reading, and she loved sitting on her porch and watching hummingbirds. Her biggest loves were her family, her church and the Lord. Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by and her husband, J.W. Powers; sisters Kathryn Hannon and Juanita Wiles.
Survivors include her children, Donald “Duck” Powers, Kelly Wayne (Charlene) Powers and Bobby Keith (Dena) Powers, Brenda (Eddy) Hinton, June (Doug) Mingus and Sharon (W.P.) Dennis; grandchildren Kelly Powers, Kevin Powers, Mendi Wathen, Teresa McCarty, Amy Gunter, Melanie Critchelow, David Dennis, Adam Dennis, Angel Powers, Joe Lee Powers and Brayden Powers; great-grandchildren Kaia Powers, Kelly Wathen, Katie Ward, Jake McCarty, Will McCarty, Natalie Briggs and Macy Critchelow; a great-great-grandchild due in August; a brother, Walter Keith Storm; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
