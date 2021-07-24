LOUISVILLE — Nancy Farmer Stiles, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Born June 30, 1930, in Chicago, to Mack H. Farmer and Margaret Griffith Farmer, she was an active member of First Christian Church in Owensboro, working with children’s ministries, and most recently Southeast Christian Church, where she was active in Life Bridge.
She attended University of Louisville, where she met her husband of 70 years, Joseph C. Stiles MD; they married Sept. 1, 1951. She was a loving and faithful wife, devoted mother and mother-in-law, fun grandmother and a “great” great-grandmother. She was a 50-year member of the DAR, a board member of the Owensboro Salvation Army, a leader in the Owensboro Fleur de Lis Garden Club and board member of the Ephraim McDowell House in Danville.
She delighted in Mission trips to Kenya over the course of 15 years from 1991 until 2007.
She was active for years in Bible study fellowship. She was an all-around adventurer and traveler. As a sportswoman, she was an avid snow skier, golfer and tennis player.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Margaret Cowperthwaite.
She is survived by her husband; three children, Mack Stiles (Leeann), Linda Stiles and Ginny Riensche (Michael); six grandchildren, Tristan Stiles (Emily), David Stiles, Isaac Stiles (Stephanie), Alissa Symes (Ken), Josiah Riensche (Baylee), Christopher Riensche and Stephen Riensche; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Howie; a brother, Thomas Farmer; and sisters-in-law Dot Stiles and Sue Stiles.
Special thanks to the staff of Caring Excellence, especially to Jac’Quesha Brooks and Deszirae Shaw.
The visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon EST Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville with the service following at noon EST. Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Gifts should be given to Hosparus Health.
Commented