BEAVER DAM — Nancy Faye McKeown Joseph, 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. She was born Feb. 17, 1945, in Hazard to the late James Charles and Ora Mae Combs McKeown.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Ray Joseph; one sister, Brenda Frizzell; and two brothers, James McKeown Jr. and Danny McKeown Sr.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her companion, Arthur Young; five sons, Ronnie Clothier Jr., John Clothier Sr., Mike Clothier, Tim Clothier and Rich Clothier; one brother, Ronnie McKeown; two sisters, Sharon Dixon and Peggy McKeown; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Clyde Shafer officiating. Friends may visit with Ms. Joseph’s family from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Nancy Faye McKeown Joseph by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented