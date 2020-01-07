HARDINSBURG -- Nancy Frank, 92, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a retired hairdresser and member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Jane Matthews and Betty Jaggers; and sister Betty Barhyte.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardinsburg Baptist Church. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Expression of sympathy: Hardinsburg Baptist Church.
Commented