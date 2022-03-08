Nancy H. Smith, 98, of Utica, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. The Daviess County native was born on November 3, 1923, to the late Thomas McCreary “Max” Howard and Emma Marksberry Howard. Nancy graduated from Utica High School in 1942 then from Owensboro Business College. For her first job, she worked for Goodyear in Akron, Ohio. During WWII, she was employed in Evansville by Republic Aviation, the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter/bomber plant, as a secretary. After the war, she moved back to Utica and was employed with Southern Bell Telephone Co. in the Owensboro office, where she met her future husband, Billie Smith. They married in 1949 and raised three sons and a daughter. Employment with Bell South took Nancy and Billie to many different communities. In Kentucky, they lived in Owensboro, Louisville, Winchester as well as Gastonia, Asheville, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Wherever they lived, there was always the old homeplace of Max and Emma Howard that drew her back to this area. Nancy was a lover of music and could sing, tap dance, and enjoyed ballroom dancing.
After Billie passed in 1983, Nancy decided to move to Kentucky, where she renovated her parents’ home and lived there with her daughter since the early 1990s. They were always surrounded by her siblings’ families and other relatives and friends. Nancy was at home in Utica.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Marietta McCormick, Rachel Morgan, and Anna Price and her brother, John Howard.
Those who remain to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Michael (Laurie) of Asheville, North Carolina, Stephen (Linda) of Augusta, Georgia, and David (Carol Miller) of Brevard, North Carolina; daughter, Nancy Jane of Utica; four grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Andy Smith (Lisa Schimmer), Rachael Smith (Rob Lamb), and Ben Smith (Lindsey); three great-grandchildren, Rowan Anna Lamb, Maren Emma Lamb, and Lennox Michele Smith; sister, Archie Burton; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who were very close to her and her family.
The funeral service for Nancy Smith will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett St, P.O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42303, or www.wendellfoster.org/aboutus.
Condolences and memories for the family of Nancy Smith may be left at www.glenncares.com.
