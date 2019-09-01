ROCKPORT, Ky. -- Nancy H. Smith, 66, of Rockport, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital in Greenville. She was a former home health nurse for ProCare Home Health and was a member of Pond Run Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Smith; two children, Dale Smith and Julie Boyken; seven siblings, Arthur Oller Jr., James Oller, Vickie Fields, Judy Minton, Mary LaPointe, Penny Oller and Holly Fields; and two half sisters, Kathy Staton and Sue Ann Overstreet.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
