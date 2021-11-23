Nancy Hall, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 7, 1971, in Owensboro, to the late Fred and Ruby Cockrell Hall. Nancy was employed at US Bank in the default resolution department. She had a warm smile and always put everyone else before herself. Nancy enjoyed being around children, cared for animals, and loved spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bobbie Scott and Tonya Hall; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Scales.
Nancy is survived by her siblings, Brenda Ball (Richard), Gloria Goatley (Roy), Barbara Morris (Clarence), Linda Hall (Donnie), Connie Scales, Farah Taylor, Nick Hall (Heather), and Debra Head (Clint); also, several nieces and nephews that she treated like they were her own.
Her family is planning a memorial service to happen at a later date.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
