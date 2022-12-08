PLANO, TEXAS — Nancy Harper Blewer, 87, of Plano, Texas, formerly of Owensboro, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Prestonwood Court Assisted Living in Plano, Texas. The Shreveport, Louisiana native was born August 18, 1935, to the late Hamilton Dunlap Harper and Isabelle Dean Harper. In 1953, Nancy graduated from The Hockaday School in Dallas, Texas, then from Smith College in 1957. She returned to Shreveport to teach third grade at Southfield School for one year.
In 1959, she married John Randall Blewer and lived briefly in Irvington-on-Hudson, New York before John’s job brought them to Owensboro in 1960. Formerly a member of the Tarrytown Junior League in New York, Nancy, along with six other ladies, was instrumental in establishing the Junior League of Owensboro, originally known as the Cotillion Club. Her greatest love and devoted service were with the body of Christ at Heritage Baptist Church. In 2002, after 42 years in Owensboro, Nancy moved to Plano, Texas to be near her family. Leaving Owensboro and Heritage Baptist was a difficult decision for her as they had a commanding influence on her life.
In addition to her parents, Nancy also was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John Randall Blewer, in 2015 and her son, John Randall Blewer Jr., in 1984.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susan Sullivan, and husband, Bill; two grandsons, William Tyler Sullivan and Stephen Austin Sullivan all of Plano, Texas; and sister, Sharon Barrett (Frank) of West Hartford, Connecticut.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Texas Ramps (www.texasramps.org).
Condolences and memories for Nancy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented