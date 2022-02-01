Nancy Heppler Miles, of Daviess County, died January 31, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 14, 1940, in Henderson County to George Dawson and Vera Pauline Willingham Heppler. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1958, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, served on the Board of South-Central Bank for many years, and was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church for over 60 years. Nancy loved her family and loved sharing about them with everyone she met. Her family was her “#1 Priority”.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Leonard Allen Heppler, Regina Faye Reynolds, George Curtis Heppler, Paul Arnold Heppler, and Billie Jean Hale; and two nephews.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Steve) Seymour, Sterett (Dianne) Miles, Paul Miles, and Suzanne Miles; her grandchildren, Miles Stratton, Michael (Chelsea) Stratton, Jennifer (Lewis) McCrystal, Andy (Gabby) Seymour, Alison Miles, Bobby Miles, Abby Miles, and Westyn Miles; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro, with Bro. Eddie Duke officiating. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Panther Creek Baptist Church.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Nancy Heppler Miles at www.glenncares.com.
