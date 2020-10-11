Nancy Hibdon Kaelin, 79, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born on Feb. 14, 1941, in Owensboro. She was retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mable Hibdon; and sisters Mildred Schuler, Martine Rigsby and Clara Cartwright. She now rejoins her husband, James Kaelin, in eternal rest, whom she was married to for 45 years at the time of his passing.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Thompson; grandchildren Nicholas, Parker and Kaelyn Thompson; brother Terry King (Stephanie) of Grove City, Ohio; sister Sheila Basham Wathen (Bill) of Owensboro; special friends Neva, Harry and Steve Thompson; her faithful companion, CoCo; and many nieces and nephews in Louisville and Owensboro and sisters-in-law in Louisville.
Services will be Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, with entombment to follow in private service. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. EST Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Nancy’s memory to Pearl’s Memory Babies at pearlsmemorybabies.com.
