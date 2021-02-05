Nancy Howard, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was born June 18, 1924, in Whitesville to the late Rollie and Nancy Amy Norris. Nancy attended Whiteville High School and then was a clerk at the University of Louisville. She married Dr. George A. Howard, who preceded her in death in 2012 after 63 years of marriage. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she taught Sunday school and worked with 2- and 3-year-old children.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Rollie E. Norris Jr. and William Samuel Norris; sister Charlotte Louise Norris Jones; and her only child, George David Howard.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Louis Ray Norris and his wife, Judy; and longtime friend, Sheila Shively.
Services are private. Arrangements by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented