Nancy J. Brown Leazenby, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born May 31, 1946, in Livermore to the late Grover Brown and Cassie Wilson Bell Brown, Nancy graduated from Livermore High School in 1964. She attended Murray State University, where she met her future husband, Ross Milton Leazenby. They were married in 1965 and moved to Southwest Michigan, where Ross and Nancy worked for William Alford Company developing the area Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise. In 1982, Ross and Nancy returned to Kentucky to open the Little Caesars Pizza stores in both Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky.
Nancy expressed her faith as a devoted member of First Baptist Church since 1983, where she sang in the choir, supported youth groups, and helped establish the Prayer and Benevolence Ministry. Her passions in life were led by her family, friends and faith in which she spread light to all. Nancy treasured her grandchildren, family and special friends and enjoyed traveling with them.
Nancy also was preceded in death by her sister, Winnie Atherton, in 2013. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 54 years, Ross M. Leazenby Jr.; son Bryan Leazenby and wife Anne; daughter Laura McCain and husband Jeff, all of Owensboro; grandchildren Kate McCain, John Ross McCain, Megan McCain Bankemper (Spencer) and Luke McCain (Mercedes); brother James Anthony Brown (Kaye) of Longmont, Colorado; and sister Linda Lou Pack of Louisa.
The family will always be thankful for the love and compassionate care of Debbie LaMar, Connie Osborne and Linda Clark.
The service will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Monday after 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Benevolence Ministry, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
