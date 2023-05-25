LEXINGTON — Nancy Kay Thomison, 80, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was born Oct. 26, 1942, at Hopkins County Hospital in Madisonville.
Kay spent much of her life as a keyboard musician and was always available for weddings and funerals and was an accompanist for the Messiah from its beginning in Madisonville. She especially enjoyed her time with the Community Ensemble and its annual spring dinner show and Christmas show. She was an organist at Madisonville First United Methodist Church for over 30 years and an organist at Madisonville First Christian Church for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Mary Rose Caruthers, and by her stepmother, Eva Lloyd Caruthers.
She is survived by her husband, Leighton Thomison; two sons, David Thomison (Susan) of Bowling Green and Jeff Thomison (Julie) of Nicholasville; six grandchildren, Katie, Ethan (Taylor), Brad (fiancé Chelsea), Charlie, Matthew, and Jaimie; and brother, Kent Caruthers (Flora) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, followed by a burial service at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, P.O. Box 930, Nicholasville, KY 40340.
Commented