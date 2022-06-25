Nancy L. Troutman, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. She was born March 28, 1938 in Livermore to the late Louis Conrad and Hazel Logsdon Conrad.
Nancy retired from General Electric after 39 years and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, crocheting, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Hite; brother, John Conrad; and a sister, Betty Rightmyer.
She is survived by her three daughters, Louise Keach (Bill), Tammy Campbell (Don), and Deandra Bethel (Tim); grandchildren, Amy Robinson (Robie), Joshua Campbell (Alana), Kelly Campbell (Ashley), Jacob Campbell (Kim), and Jordan Campbell; 11 great-grandchildren; and her dear friend, Annatta Bailey.
There will be no services. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Livermore.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Charles Cemetery, c/o George Rhodes, P.O. Box 45, Livermore, KY 42352.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
