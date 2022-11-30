Nancy Lenon Penrod, 81, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born July 5, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana to Maurice Everett Lenon and Violet Ellen Apple Lenon. In 1945, the family moved to Owensboro where Nancy grew up. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 1959 and attended the University of Missouri for one year before transferring to Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. In 1963, Nancy graduated from Vanderbilt with a BSN degree. She moved to Columbia, Tennessee in June of that year to begin what would be a 30-year career as a public health nurse for the Maury County Health Department. During those years she particularly enjoyed her work with babies, children, and mothers-to-be.
In 1960, Nancy married Edward B. Penrod. To this union, Michael David (Margot Dickens) and Joseph Lee were born. The care of her family, including Mike and Margot’s two children, Cody, his wife, Leah, and, Morgan, her husband, Blake, with their two children, Owen and Palmer Lenon, were her life’s main accomplishments.
Her other interests over her lifetime often involved the outdoors. She loved hunting, fishing, trail walking, observation of wildlife, bluebirds, hummingbirds, the Duck River, canoeing, and flowers of all kinds. She enjoyed knitting and many were fortunate to receive a gift made with her skilled hands. She also maintained a group of friends that loved to bargain shop and travel. Highlights were annual month-long trips to Utah with friends and family every summer for the past 29 years as well as other trips in the U.S. and abroad.
As a wife of 62 years, she was supportive of and assisted whenever called upon with Ed’s 50-plus years of work in Tennessee Wildlife Management’s conservation efforts. They both were especially involved with the protection and enjoyment of the Duck River. Nancy was mindful and thankful for a diverse and interesting life with many blessings.
Nancy was a dedicated Christian nurse who practiced what she believed. Her final act of kindness was provided to the Vanderbilt Anatomical Donation Program. To remain in accordance with one of her favorite quotes “Don’t take your organs to Heaven, because God knows we need them here.”
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that others consider becoming an organ donor or make a donation in her memory to a charity of their choice.
She requested no memorial service.
Condolences may be sent to Ed Penrod, 2990 Houston Cheek Road, Columbia, TN 38401.
