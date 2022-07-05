Nancy “Linda” Ferrell Fuqua Estes, 73, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and savior, while peacefully in her sleep, Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born October 30, 1948, in Owensboro, to the late Luther and Thelma Ferrell Fuqua. Linda worked for many years at Carpets Unlimited / Crandall’s Home Furnishings. She loved antiques. Linda also had a huge heart, would help anyone in need, and always enjoyed spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Estes, and her significant other, Fred McKenney.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Angela Fleischmann; her best friend, Fil Estes; a step-son, Clint McKenney; her grandchildren, Ryan Hunt, Lindsey and Savannah Estes, Chandler, Carleigh, Cailyn, Camryn and Carsyn Fleischmann, and Jade McKenney; great-grandchildren, August Purcell and Azalynn Estes; her siblings, L.B. Fuqua (Barbara), William Fuqua (Nancy), and Artie Cherolis (Tony); a son-in-law, Jonathan Fleischmann; Tracy King, who was just like another daughter; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Max.
Services will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to the Daviess County Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences for the family of Linda Estes may be left at www.glenncares.com.
