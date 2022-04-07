Nancy Lois Patton, 81, of Olaton, passed away on Tuesday at Signature Healthcare at Hartford. She was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Anthony and Pauline Ambs. Lois had worked as a secretary for Audubon Area. She loved to fish and hunt and had a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Clifton Rafferty; and siblings, Johnny Ambs, Leon Ambs, and Betty Frakes.
She is survived by her husband, James Patton; two sons, Danny Lacefield and Ranny Lacefield; stepdaughter, Tracy Wood (John); six grandchildren, Crystal Rafferty, Jamie Rafferty, Daniel Lacefield, Justin Lacefield, Nathaniel Lacefield and Charlotte Lacefield Jewell; many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Elaine Rafferty; sister, Lyndal Cambron; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be noon Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Panther. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, Ninth Floor, New York, New York, 10017.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
