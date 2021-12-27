HARTFORD — Nancy Lou Bivins, 86, of Hartford, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born on Feb. 1, 1935, in Ohio County, to the late Jesse Lewis Sheffield and Amanda America Stone Sheffield. Nancy was a homemaker, a member of Hartford Baptist Church, and a former member of the DAR.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William F. Sheffield, Lewis Bethel Sheffield, and Charles H. Sheffield and two sisters, Hazel Kirk, and Edith Harrell.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, one daughter, Cynthia (Chris) Eversole, of Clearwater, Florida; and one son, Timothy Wayne Bivins, of Lexington; one sister, Lana Kaye (John) Barrett, of Hartford; and one sister-in-law, Leta Allen Sheffield, of Beaver Dam. Nancy was blessed with five grandchildren, Blake (Danielle) Eversole, Cody (Priscilla) Eversole, Dillion Eversole, Eli Bivins and Addison Bivins and one great-grandchild, Jane Eversole.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
