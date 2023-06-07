Nancy Louise Bastin Ellis, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 29, 1941, in Central City to the late Frank and Essie Wilson Bastin. Nancy worked in the nursing field and worked for years in Dr. Jack Colling’s and Dr. Coy Ball’s offices. Nancy enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially their trips to Disney World.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jay A. Ellis, Jr.; her sisters, Ilene Howerton and Margie Stringer; and her brother, Harold Douglas Bastin.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Doug Howerton (Sabrina), Barry Howerton (Jill), John Howerton, III, David Stringer (Lisa), Susan Howerton Jackson, and Carolyn Stringer Nelson (Curt); and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with the enichement to follow in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented