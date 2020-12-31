CENTRAL CITY — Nancy Mae Epley, 87, of Central City, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home. She was the owner and operator of Epley Family Care Home and a member of South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Lendle Epley, Ricky Epley, Jimmy Epley and Johnny Epley; daughters Sandra Herman, Patricia Hancock and Tina McRoy; and sisters Edna Heady and Mary Jane Geary.
Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Thursday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented