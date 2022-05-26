GREENVILLE — Nancy Marie Bratcher Keith, 70, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 1:33 p.m. at her home. She was a certified nurse assistant at Maple Manor and Belle Meade Nursing Homes, and she was also a homemaker. She was a member of Greenbrier General Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Delmar Keith; children, Barbara (Charles) Bullington and Linda (Sheila) Fox; sisters, Sandra Cartwright and Terisa Cartwright; and brother, Kenneth “Bud” Bratcher.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
