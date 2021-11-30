GREENVILLE —
Nancy Marie Gregory Hall, 64, of Greenville, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She
was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors include her sons, James O. (Angela) Gregory, Cornelius (Misty) Smith, and Raymond Jarrod Smith; daughter, LaToya Smith; brothers, Gene (Barbara) Gregory, Claude (Brenda) Gregory and James R. (Diana) Gregory; and one sister, Mary Anne Gillis.
Celebration of life: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Oak Street, Greenville. Visitation: From 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
